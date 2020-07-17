Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heard's friend tells UK court of pressure from lawyer for actor Depp

A friend of U.S. actress Amber Heard told London's High Court on Friday that a lawyer for Hollywood star Johnny Depp had pressured her to say unfavourable things about the actress.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:27 IST
Heard's friend tells UK court of pressure from lawyer for actor Depp
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A friend of U.S. actress Amber Heard told London's High Court on Friday that a lawyer for Hollywood star Johnny Depp had pressured her to say unfavorable things about the actress. Depp, 57, is suing the publisher of Britain's Sun newspaper for libel at London's High Court, saying he had never struck his ex-wife as she claims, and that he had been the victim of domestic violence during their volatile relationship.

The paper argues its story is true and the court has been told Heard, 34, accuses her ex-husband of attacking her on at least 14 occasions between 2013 and 2016 when enraged after drinking or taking drugs. Interior designer Laura Divenere has given a declaration to a U.S. court in which she said she did not see any injury to Heard in the days after she alleges Depp threw a phone which struck her face.

Asked by the Sun's lawyer Sasha Wass if she had come under enormous pressure to make the declaration, Divenere said: "Correct".

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO preparing full mission to China to study virus origins

The World Health Organization is forming a team of international experts to go to China to study the origins of the novel coronavirus, but it will not be in place before the end of July, the head of the WHOs emergencies programme said on Fr...

Bach warns against Olympic boycotts, seeks re-election

IOC president Thomas Bach warned against Olympic boycotts on Friday while also confirming he will seek re-election next year. Bach seems certain to get four more years in 2021 after almost half of the 100 International Olympic Committee mem...

Gymnastics-U.S. national body sets new dates for Olympic trials

USA Gymnastics will hold its Olympic Team Trials June 24-27 2021, after postponing them in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tokyo 2020 Games are set to run July 23 to Aug. 8 of 2021, after the novel coronavirus outbreak forced th...

HC allows pvt institutions to collect 75 percent fees for current academic year

The Madras High Court on Friday allowed unaided private educational institutions in Tamil Nadu to collect in two installments 75 percent of the tuition fees paid in the previous academic year, for 2020-21. While 40 percent of the tution fee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020