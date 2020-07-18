Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Oilers D Jones confirms positive COVID-19 test; Olympics: Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Games and more

Major League Soccer has unveiled a revised expansion timeline with the inaugural seasons for three of its four new teams delayed by a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sports News Roundup: Oilers D Jones confirms positive COVID-19 test; Olympics: Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Games and more
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Oilers D Jones confirms positive COVID-19 test

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Caleb Jones practiced Friday after recovering from the coronavirus. The 23-year-old missed the first four days of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19 when he arrived in Edmonton earlier this month from his home in Dallas. He had been listed as unfit to practice.

Olympics: Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics next year will use the same venues and follow an almost identical competition schedule like the one originally planned for this year before the event was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizers said on Friday. However, organizers told an IOC session held by video conference that it was too early to give details on coronavirus prevention measures during the Games or on whether events would be in full or partly-full stadiums, or behind closed doors.

Golf: Finau and Palmer share lead, Tiger makes cut at Memorial

Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer overcame slow starts to share the lead at the halfway point of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio on Friday while Tiger Woods narrowly made the cut thanks to a seven-foot par putt on his final hole of the day. Starting on the back nine, overnight leader Finau struggled out of the gate with bogeys on two of his first three holes.

NFL calls misconduct accusations against Washington team 'serious, disturbing'

The National Football League (NFL) said on Friday it takes accusations of workplace misconduct against the Washington Redskins team seriously and will meet with the team's outside counsel once it has completed an investigation. The Washington Post reported on Thursday that 15 women who previously worked for the team had told the paper they were sexually harassed during their time at the club.

IOC's Bach ready to run for second term as president

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Friday he was ready to run for a second term at next year's election. The 66-year-old German, a former Olympic fencer who won a gold medal for West Germany in the team foil event at the 1976 Games, was first elected in 2013 for an eight-year term and is eligible for one further term of four years after that.

U.S. women lend support to female business start-ups in equality push

Members of the U.S. women's national soccer side are using their experience as female entrepreneurs to lend their support to businesses selling everything from coffee to lingerie, as part of the team's mission to try to level the playing field for women. A project called Stacy's Rise will award 15 female entrepreneurs $10,000 each, as well as advertising services and executive mentorship from successful women, including U.S. soccer World Cup champions Christen Press and Tobin Heath.

Surfing: World Championship Tour cancelled for 2020, revamped for 2021

The World Surf League, professional surfing's governing body, has cancelled the 2020 World Championship Tour (WCT) due to the coronavirus pandemic and revealed a new format for 2021 that will culminate in a winner-takes-all finale for the top surfers. This year's WCT was scheduled to start in March and run through until December but no events were able to be held.

MLS delays launch of three expansion teams due to COVID-19

Major League Soccer has unveiled a revised expansion timeline with the inaugural seasons for three of its four new teams delayed by a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The new timeline is the result of the impact of the pandemic on the start of business operations and stadium development, the league said.

Freeman, Toussaint cleared to return to Braves

First baseman Freddie Freeman and reliever Touki Toussaint rejoined the Atlanta Braves on Friday after being cleared from the coronavirus protocol. The team shared a 26-second video on Twitter that showed Freeman walking out of the clubhouse tunnel and Toussaint throwing in the outfield at Truist Park.

Baseball: Free agent Yasiel Puig says he has COVID-19

Free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig on Friday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining but added that he was asymptomatic and felt "absolutely fine." The 29-year-old Cuban slugger was reportedly set to join the Atlanta Braves when the shortened 60-game season kicks off next week but the deal fell through following the test result, the Athletic reported.

