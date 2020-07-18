China reports 22 new cases of coronavirus

China has reported 22 new cases of coronavirus, out of which 16 were domestically transmitted, state-run Xinhua reported citing the Chinese Health Authority on Saturday. All domestically-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission was quoted as saying in its daily report.

Out of the six imported cases - three were reported in Guangdong province, two in Shandong Province, and one in Fujian Province. This brings the total number of imported cases to 2,004. According to the Commission, among all the imported cases, 1,920 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 84 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 14,049,207 while the death toll has risen to 601,494, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)