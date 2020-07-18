Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders resume 'grumpy' summit on budget, virus fund

European Union leaders were hunting for compromises Saturday as a summit to reach a deal on an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund entered its second day with tensions running high.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 18-07-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 14:05 IST
EU leaders resume 'grumpy' summit on budget, virus fund
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

European Union leaders were hunting for compromises Saturday as a summit to reach a deal on an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund entered its second day with tensions running high. A full day and night of discussions by the 27 leaders on Friday only added to the irritations over how the huge sums should be spent and what strings should be attached.

The atmosphere "was grumpier this evening than this afternoon," Dutch Prime Minister Rutte told Dutch reporters after Friday's marathon talks. "This is going to take a while, I think." The EU executive has proposed a 750-billion euro fund, partly based on common borrowing, to be sent as loans and grants to the neediest countries. That comes on top of the seven-year 1-trillion-euro EU budget that leaders were fighting over when COVID-19 slammed their continent. A European diplomat said overnight that the talks had hit a "difficult moment" and were blocked on the issue of how to monitor the recovery funds, and that it was unclear whether there would be a way out. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the content of the closed-door negotiations.

Rutte is seen as a leader of "frugal" nations that want conditions such as economic reforms attached to EU handouts to help countries recover from the hammer blow of the coronavirus. The pandemic sent the EU into a tailspin with 27-nation bloc's economy contracting by 8.3% this year, according to the latest predictions. Around 135,000 of its citizens have died from COVID-19.

As leaders met in person for the first time since February, they wore face masks, bumped elbows, and sat in a cavernous meeting hall so they could maintain social distancing. Many of their negotiating positions were further apart than their chairs. After two fruitless sessions, Friday, summit host, and European Council President Charles Michel met key players - Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Hungary's Viktor Orban - in an attempt to narrow the gaps between them.

Orban does not want strings attached to EU funds, Rutte does and Macron is arguing that Europe must show solidarity to claw its way out of the crisis. Macron and Rutte were among early arrivals at the summit venue on Saturday morning.

Michel is expected to present leaders with possible compromises when the summit resumes, though it remains to be seen if they can reach an agreement or will have to schedule another meeting. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis was pessimistic after the first day.

"I don't have the impression that we are getting close to an agreement," he said. Rutte, however, said that despite the mounting acrimony, the talks were creeping forward.

"You make a bit of progress during the day," he said. "For a start, it helps if you better understand each other's positions, then you can search for possible compromises."

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

French protesters mark death of Black man in police custody

Protesters are marching in a Paris suburb Saturday to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of a Black man in police custody, whose case has mobilized broad anger against police brutality and racial injustice. The demonstration in Beaumo...

Woman, daughter found murdered in Haryana's Panipat

A 45-year-old woman and her teenage daughter were found murdered in their house in Haryanas Panipat district, police said on Saturday. The woman and her daughter, 17, were found dead with their throats slit and stab wounds on the bodies, Pa...

BJP's name surfacing in Rajasthan political crisis not healthy for democracy: RJD's Manoj Jha

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD MP Manoj Jha on Saturday said that names of BJP people surfacing for allegedly conspiring to topple the elected Rajasthan government is not a healthy sign for democracy. One party is calling itself the worlds bigges...

Cricket-Rain delays start of day three of second test in Manchester

Poor weather in Manchester delayed the start of the third day of the second test on Saturday with the West Indies trailing England by 437 runs at Old Trafford. Kraigg Brathwaite, on six not out, and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph, on 14, were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020