Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court sentences 2 LeT members to 15 years in jail

The conviction and sentence will have big impact to stop terrorism financing in the country,” the CTD said. Last month, the Lahore ATC had awarded up to five years jail sentence to four senior leaders of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and close aides of mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack Hafiz Saeed in a terror financing case.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:01 IST
Pak court sentences 2 LeT members to 15 years in jail
The court found the accused guilty of terror financing under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani court on Saturday awarded 15 years jail term to two leaders of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in two terror financing cases. "Today the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore concluded the trial of two leaders -- Luqman Shah and Masoodur Rehman -- of proscribed organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in two cases registered, investigated by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police in 2019," the CTD said in a statement.

The court found the accused guilty of terror financing under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. Along with the 15-year imprisonment, fines were imposed on both. The CTD said the two convicts had committed offences of terror financing by managing the assets/properties of the LeT and by raising funds from them. "The prosecution successfully proved the offences by producing strong evidence wherein the convicts had collected funds for LeT and managed assets of LeT. The conviction and sentence will have a big impact to stop terrorism financing in the country," the CTD said.

Last month, the Lahore ATC had awarded up to five years jail sentence to four senior leaders of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and close aides of the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack Hafiz Saeed in a terror-financing case. They were Malik Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Aziz, Abdul Rehman Makki and Abdus Salam. Except for Abdul Rehman, the rest are United Nations Designated Persons involved in terror financing.

In February, Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to jail for 11 years on terror finance charges by an ATC in Lahore. The ATC sentenced Saeed and his close aide Zafar Iqbal to five-and-a-half years each in two cases. A total of 11 years sentence will run concurrently. Saeed is serving his term in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail. He was arrested in July last year.

The CTD of Punjab police had registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of terror financing in different cities of the province. The Hafiz Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the LeT, which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The US named Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million rewards for information that brings Saeed to justice. He was listed as a terrorist under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

French to enforce mask-wearing in banks and shops from July 20

France will enforce mask-wearing in enclosed public spaces including banks, shops and indoor markets from July 20, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday, as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of COVID-19 across the country.The go...

Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo take pole at Spanish Grand Prix

Yamahas Fabio Quartararo will start in pole position in Sundays Spanish Grand Prix after setting a lap record in qualifying with a time of one minute, 36.705 seconds in Jerez on Saturday.The Frenchman finished ahead of Maverick Vinales and ...

Total turnover of Amul brand products crosses Rs 52,000 cr: GCMMF

The consolidated turnover of the Amul brand of products exceeded Rs 52,000 crore during 2019-20, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation GCMMF, which sells and produces Amul products, said on Saturday. The federation said it aims ...

Hyderabad: IKEA Store closed temporarily amid COVID-19 crisis

The IKEA store in Hyderabad was closed for the second time on Saturday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO and CSO of IKEA India Peter Betzel said. Betzel said, As you know, after the lockdown, we opened our operations in Hyderabad, start...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020