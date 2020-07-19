Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Commerce Secretary hospitalized on non-coronavirus issues

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has been hospitalized but was being informed that it is unrelated to coronavirus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 08:57 IST
US Commerce Secretary hospitalized on non-coronavirus issues
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has been hospitalized but was being informed that it is unrelated to coronavirus. A department spokesperson said there were 'minor, non-coronavirus related issues'.

Ross who is 82, is 'doing well', the spokesperson said, and that they anticipate Ross will be released from the hospital 'soon,' CNN reported. Meanwhile, the US has reported 3,711,297 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease till now, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal Governor urges people to follow health norms to contain COVID-19

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged people to abide by the social distancing norms and take all precautionary measures to contain its spread.PANDEMIC COVID-19 ch...

Zidane caps title campaign by ignoring out-of-favor Bale

Gareth Bale has been left out of Real Madrids squad for its final Spanish league match in the latest setback for the Wales star who is out of favor with club manager Zinedine Zidane. Bale played an important role in helping Madrid to win fo...

NBA going with shorter games for Disney exhibition openers

The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly than usual. The NBA is tweaking the rules for those initial matchups, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is for several reaso...

Manipur: ADGP Arvind Kumar's condition stable after he allegedly shot himself

Additional Director General of Police ADGP Law and Order Arvind Kumar who allegedly shot himself with his service gun on Saturday is stable now, according to Manipur Chief Secretary.The condition of ADGP Law and Order Arvind Kumar is stable...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020