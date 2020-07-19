Blast at power plant in Iran’s central Isfahan province - IRNA

Blast at power plant in Iran’s central Isfahan province - IRNAReuters | Updated: 19-07-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 14:32 IST
An explosion occurred at a power plant in Iran's central Isfahan province on Sunday but there were no casualties, the official IRNA news agency reported.
The blast was caused by the wear and tear of a transformer at the power plant in Islamabad, the managing director of the Isfahan power company told IRNA.
There have been several explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June. (Reporting By Shahrzad Faramarzi)
