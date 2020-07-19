Russia records 6109 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia has registered 6,109 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the total to 771,546, Sputnik reported the country's coronavirus response centre. "Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,109 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,514 (24.8 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response centre was quoted as saying in a statement.

A total of 591 coronavirus cases were reported in Russia's capital Moscow. As many as 95 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has risen to 14,288,689 while the death toll has risen to 602,138. (ANI)