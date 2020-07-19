Left Menu
WHO records single-day global surge in corona cases

The World Health Organisation is again posting a single-day record of new confirmed coronavirus cases. It announced 259,848 new cases on Saturday The WHO on Friday posted more than 237,000 confirmed cases around the world.

PTI | London | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 20:45 IST
WHO logo Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organisation is again posting a single-day record of new confirmed coronavirus cases. It announced 259,848 new cases on Saturday.

The WHO on Friday posted more than 237,000 confirmed cases around the world. The back-to-back records come as many nations struggle with new waves of infections after loosening lockdown restrictions.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University show more than 14 million cases worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

