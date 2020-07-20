Left Menu
Development News Edition

US' Kentucky announces single-day high of new coronavirus cases

“This is a rough day for the commonwealth," Beshear said. Also on Sunday, a Kentucky lawmaker who heads a key education committee said he has been released from quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

PTI | Frankfort | Updated: 20-07-2020 06:27 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 06:27 IST
US' Kentucky announces single-day high of new coronavirus cases

A daily record of nearly 1,000 coronavirus cases were reported Sunday in Kentucky, a spike that the governor said should be a “wake-up call” for the state's citizens to abide by mask and social distancing restrictions. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a news release that there were 979 new cases reported Sunday, including 30 involving children 5 years old or younger.

“I have faith and I have trust in the people of Kentucky," Beshear said in a news release. “But today and in the days ahead we've got to do a whole lot better. We're going to have to take some more action.” Beshear said there were at least 23,161 coronavirus cases in Kentucky as of 4 p.m., including the new cases reported on Sunday. The state's public health commissioner said efforts would be made to confirm the accuracy of the results with some of the laboratories that submitted them.

“We typically have limited reporting on Sunday which makes today's record-setting number of positives particularly alarming,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department of Public Health. Stack urged Kentuckians to wear masks and socially distance and said the state “has flattened the curve before and it must act immediately and decisively to flatten it again.” Beshear also reported three new deaths, raising the total to 670 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Sunday include a 67-year-old woman from Clark County; a 74-year-old woman from Jefferson County; and a 58-year-old man from Oldham County. “This is a rough day for the commonwealth," Beshear said.

Also on Sunday, a Kentucky lawmaker who heads a key education committee said he has been released from quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. In a Twitter post, Republican state Sen. Max Wise said he was notified by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department that he met the criteria to be released.

“I am fortunate only to have experienced mild symptoms throughout my diagnosis,” he said. “I do not take this for granted, as I know there are so many others who have not been as fortunate.” Wise announced last week that he had gotten tested after experiencing “very mild symptoms." The Campbellsville lawmaker is chairman of the Senate Education Committee. He has been a state senator since 2015.

During his quarantine, he handled communications online and participated in committee meetings remotely. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness and be fatal.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria state reports 275 new cases of coronavirus

Australias second-most populous state of Victoria on Monday recorded one death from the new coronavirus and logged 275 cases of infections compared with 363 cases a day earlier. A woman in her 80s died from the virus overnight, Premier Dani...

Australia expands loan scheme for virus-hit firms, raises limit

Australia will extend its coronavirus loan guarantee scheme for small businesses and increase the credit limit to up to A1 million 700,000 from A250,000, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Monday. The expanded scheme, which will begin in Oct...

EU leaders struggle with "mission impossible" at deadlocked recovery summit

EU leaders stood at an impasse on Monday after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the chairman of their near-record-length summit urged them to make one last push on mission imposs...

EXCLUSIVE-Pact to aid poor cocoa farmers in peril as COVID-19 hits demand

The steepest dive in cocoa demand in a decade has thrown into jeopardy a plan by top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana to guarantee some two million farmers a living wage, sources within the countries regulators said.Leading chocolate-makers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020