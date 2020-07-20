Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases tick up in northwest China city

China had largely contained local transmission of the virus before the Urumqi outbreak and has taken swift action to bring it under control. The city has cut subway, bus and taxi service, closed some communities, imposed travel restrictions and ordered widespread testing.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 20-07-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 08:32 IST
COVID-19 cases tick up in northwest China city

Numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in China's northwestern city of Urumqi continue to rise, with another 17 reported on Monday, bringing the total in China's latest outbreak to at least 47. Another five cases were brought from outside the country, according to the National Health Commission.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 4,634 among 83,682 cases, and 249 people remain in treatment. Another 158 people were being monitored in isolation for showing signs of having the virus or for testing positive without displaying symptoms. China had largely contained local transmission of the virus before the Urumqi outbreak and has taken swift action to bring it under control.

The city has cut subway, bus and taxi service, closed some communities, imposed travel restrictions and ordered widespread testing. Social controls are already tight across the Xinjiang region — of which Urumqi is the capital — as part of what Beijing calls a campaign to curb terrorism and religious extremism. Rights groups and foreign government have accused China on widespread human rights abuses against the region's Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups.

Beijing meanwhile, has gone 14 days without a case of local transmission and city authorities on Sunday said they were downgrading the emergency response level from two to three. The move is largely symbolic, with measures including mandatory social distancing, temperature checks and 14-day quarantines for passengers arriving from abroad remaining in place. Hong Kong, meanwhile, has seen a spike in cases, with more than 100 reported on Sunday. That has prompted the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city to reimpose measures including closing indoor entertainment venues and public libraries, and imposing additional quarantine measures on travelers arriving from seven countries where the risk of infection is considered especially high, including South Africa.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Global banks scrutinize their Hong Kong clients for pro-democracy ties -sources

Global wealth managers are examining whether their clients in Hong Kong have ties to the citys pro-democracy movement, in an attempt to avoid getting caught in the crosshairs of Chinas new national security law, according to six people with...

'Don't redeem the Taliban', Afghan social media users ask world before peace talks

Afghans shared accounts of violence linked to the Taliban on social media with the hashtag phrase dont redeem the Taliban as anxiety grows as the United States withdraws troops and attempts to usher peace talks with the militant group.The a...

China blasts dam to release floodwaters as death toll rises

Authorities in central China blasted a dam Sunday to release surging waters behind it amid widespread flooding across the country that has claimed scores of lives. State broadcaster CCTV reported the dam on the Chuhe River in Anhui province...

COVID-19 cases tick up in northwest China city

Numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in Chinas northwestern city of Urumqi continue to rise, with another 17 reported on Monday, bringing the total in Chinas latest outbreak to at least 47. Another five cases were brought from outside the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020