Indonesia to finally conduct exercises in South China Sea

Indonesia has finally decided to conduct exercises in the vicinity of the Riau Islands, the Foreign Brief reported. Over the years there has been an increase in China's incursions into the 200-mile exclusive economic zone surrounding the Natunas group of islands.

Though the US has time and again challenged China over its expansionist policies, the ASEAN countries have been scared to follow the lead for the fear of possible economic and military retaliation. The Foreign Brief opined that if the US continues to adopt a hawkish foreign policy and provide more concrete support against China's expansionist tactics, the ASEAN members could be more receptive to hardline deterrence measures and even military confrontation. (ANI)