Yum China named as sponsor for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Yum China Holdings Inc was named as an official retail food services sponsor for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the KFC operator in China said on Monday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Yum China Holdings Inc was named as an official retail food services sponsor for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the KFC operator in China said on Monday. Yum China's brands, including KFC and Pizza Hut, will be on-site at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The company, a licensee of Yum Brands Inc in mainland China, was also named as an official sponsor of the Chinese Olympic Committee through the end of 2024. The 2022 Winter Olympics is scheduled to be held in February.

