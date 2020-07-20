Vehicular movement on Prithvi Highway in Nepal disrupted due to landslides

Vehicular movement on Prithvi Highway in Nepal was disrupted on Monday due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall at different places. Hundreds of vehicles were stuck in the highway due to the landslides in various locations of Dhading and Chitwan, the major gateway to capital Kathmandu, local police said.

"Most of the vehicles which come via Tanahun to Kathmandu have been stopped at Abukhaireni whereas those coming via Chitwan were stopped at Mugling. Landslide was reported at over one dozen places leading to Kathmandu. There is no respite from rainfall so we cannot say anything about when it would be operational," Kanchan Tamang, Inspector at Area Police Office, Mugling told ANI over the phone. As per the police official, those vehicles going out from Kathmandu are stuck at Galchi of Dhading district.

The 174-kilometre long Prithvi Highway runs through Nepal and connects Kathmandu to interior parts of the country. Parts of the Himalayan nation on Monday received rainfall averaging 100 millimetres in less than 24 hours. More rainfall is likely, the Meteorological Department said.

As per the department, there is a high chance of rainfall in mountainous districts in the next five days, increasing the risk of landslides. (ANI)