'I'm not lying': Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Factbox: Ex-wife Heard's testimony in Johnny Depp's libel case

American actress Amber Heard gave evidence against her ex-husband Johnny Depp at London's High Court on Monday, accusing him of years of physical and verbal abuse. Depp is suing the publishers of British tabloid newspaper The Sun over a 2018 article, based on Heard's allegations, that labelled him a "wife beater". Nicki Minaj says she is expecting first child

Rapper Nicki Minaj on Monday announced she was expecting her first child, posting photos of her baby bump. "#Preggers," wrote the "Bang, Bang" singer on her Instagram account, beside a photo of her wearing a bejeweled bra while cradling her naked belly.

American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of Britain's Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article which labelled him a "wife beater" and questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" franchise.

