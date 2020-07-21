Entertainment News Roundup: Kanye West posts rambling tweets; protests for Assange and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Caged like a 'canary', Vivienne Westwood protests for Assange in London

Vivienne Westwood, dressed in yellow, was locked into a giant birdcage outside England's Old Bailey court on Tuesday, a stunt to show her support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange who is fighting extradition from Britain to the United States. "I am Julian Assange," fashion designer Westwood said. "I am the canary in the cage. If I die down the coal mine from poisonous gas, that's the signal."

Kanye West posts series of rambling late-night tweets

Rapper Kanye West posted a series of tweets late on Monday claiming his wife was trying to have him locked up on medical grounds, comparing himself to Nelson Mandela and suggesting the movie "Get Out" was based on his own life. The late-night flurry of activity on West's official Twitter account - the bulk of which was deleted a few hours later - came a day after he launched his U.S. presidential campaign with a rambling rally in Charleston, South Carolina.

UK music magazine Q to close after 34 years, hurt by coronavirus pandemic

British music magazine Q is folding after 34 years in business as the coronavirus epidemic accelerated a downturn in the media sector, forcing the publication to cease operations. The monthly magazine's editor, Ted Kessler, announced its closure in a tweet https://bit.ly/2WEKJsw on Monday, saying that the coronavirus pandemic hurt the magazine's business.

Factbox: Ex-wife Heard's testimony in Johnny Depp's libel case

American actress Amber Heard gave evidence against her ex-husband Johnny Depp at London's High Court on Monday, accusing him of years of physical and verbal abuse. Depp is suing the publishers of British tabloid newspaper The Sun over a 2018 article, based on Heard's allegations, that labeled him a "wife beater".

Nicki Minaj says she is expecting first child

Rapper Nicki Minaj on Monday announced she was expecting her first child, posting photos of her baby bump. "#Preggers," wrote the "Bang, Bang" singer on her Instagram account, besides a photo of her wearing a bejeweled bra while cradling her naked belly.

'I'm not lying': Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of Britain's Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article which labeled him a "wife beater" and questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" franchise.

Disney's ABC News sacks senior executive over allegedly racist comments

ABC News, a Walt Disney Co unit, has sacked senior executive Barbara Fedida after an independent investigation alleged she had made racially insensitive comments and used inappropriate language, according to a company email. Fedida also managed in a rough manner and would not return to ABC, Disney executive Peter Rice told staff in an email which ABC shared with Reuters.

Australian prosecutor files charges in fatal 2016 theme park accident

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd said on Tuesday a prosecutor in Australia's Queensland state filed three charges against it for an accident at a theme park on a river rapids ride in 2016 that killed four people. The accident was referred to a prosecutor earlier this year by a coroner who said the Dreamworld theme park owner, Ardent Leisure, ignored warnings and failed to make adequate safety checks.

Netflix show on Indian matchmaker stokes debate on wedding culture

A new Netflix show about an Indian matchmaker catering to the high demands of potential brides and grooms, and their parents, has stoked an online debate about arranged marriages in the country. The eight-part series "Indian Matchmaking" premiered on Netflix on Thursday and is currently among its top-ranked India shows. It features Sima Taparia, a real-life matchmaker from Mumbai, who offers her services to families within India and abroad.

Actress Heard denies Depp claim of affair with Elon Musk

American actress Amber Heard denied in court on Tuesday that she had an affair with Tesla chief Elon Musk, or anyone else, while she was married to Johnny Depp. Heard, 34, is giving evidence at London's High Court on behalf of the Sun newspaper whose publisher, News Group Newspapers, is being sued by her former husband Depp for libel over a 2018 article which labeled him a "wife-beater".