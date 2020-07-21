Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo holds talks in UK amid rising China tensions

Hong Kong and human rights figured high on the agenda as Pompeo met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the UK leader's office said. The session came just hours after Britain suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and blocked arms sales to the former British territory — angering Beijing — after China imposed a tough new national security law.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-07-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:40 IST
Pompeo holds talks in UK amid rising China tensions
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held "candid″ discussions in London with one of America's closest allies on Tuesday, amid growing tensions between the West and China. Hong Kong and human rights figured high on the agenda as Pompeo met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the UK leader's office said.

The session came just hours after Britain suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and blocked arms sales to the former British territory — angering Beijing — after China imposed a tough new national security law. China's ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiaoming, warned on Twitter that the UK should "bear the consequences of damaging bilateral relations." He described the new measure as gross interference on the part of the UK in Chinese internal affairs.

Pompeo described his talks in London as being "constructive″ and "candid", and ranging "from 5G telecommunication to our negotiations for a US-UK free trade agreement". Pompeo will also meet with senior members of Johnson's Conservative Party who blocked plans to give Chinese telecommunications company Huawei a role in the UK's new high-speed mobile phone network.

The US has lobbied its allies to shun Huawei because it says the Chinese government could use the company's technology to spy on Western nations. Huawei denies the allegations and argues that US protectionism was behind the move. Britain followed the United States, Australia and Canada in suspending extradition agreements with Hong Kong, which became a special administrative region of China after the UK returned control of the territory to Beijing in 1997.

Events in Hong Kong are particularly sensitive for Britain because China agreed to a "one country, two systems″ policy intended to protect the economic and social traditions of the territory for 50 years after the handover. Britain and its allies believe the security law imposed by Beijing threatens that agreement because it restricts free speech and erodes the judicial independence of Hong Kong. The law makes crimes such as promoting secession punishable by a maximum sentence of life in prison. It also allows some cases to be tried on the mainland — which means people extradited to Hong Kong could end up being tried in mainland courts.

The UK has already accused the Beijing government of violating the Sino-British Joint Declaration under which Hong Kong was returned to China, and announced it would open a special route to citizenship for up to 3 million eligible residents of the territory.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

SC initiates contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan & Twitter India

The Supreme Court Tuesday initiated suo motu on its own contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. The apex court has also initiated contempt proceedings against Tw...

SC seeks details from Centre on funds given to states, UTs for running children's homes

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to file an affidavit within two weeks giving details about the funds made available to all states and Union Territories for running Child Care Institutions CCIs. The top court also asked advocate G...

Darul Uloom writes to UP CM for allowing sacrifice of animals on Bakri Eid

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to allow sacrifice of animals and people to offer namaz in Idgahs on Eid-al-Adha. In a letter sent to the chief minister on Mon...

Punjab: Farmers protest against Centre's farm ordinances

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Tuesday staged a dharna outside the residence of Union minister Som Parkash here in protest against the Centres agricultural ordinances. The committees president Kuldeep S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020