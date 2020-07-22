Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian state reports 1-day record 484 cases

Australia's hard-hit Victoria state reported a record 484 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and health authorities warned that numbers could continue to rise. I absolutely don't want us to go there.” Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said nine out of 10 people did not self-isolate between having symptoms and being tested.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-07-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:43 IST
Australian state reports 1-day record 484 cases
Image Credit: ANI

Australia's hard-hit Victoria state reported a record 484 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and health authorities warned that numbers could continue to rise. With Australia's second-largest city Melbourne now in lockdown for two weeks, authorities had hoped the infection rate would begin to plateau. Instead, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says "we're going to look at 500-600 cases per day. I absolutely don't want us to go there." Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said nine out of 10 people did not self-isolate between having symptoms and being tested. More than half did not self-isolate between when they were tested and when they got the results.

Andrews also announced two more deaths, both men in their 90s, bringing the national death toll to 128. Face masks will become compulsory from Thursday for residents in lockdown regions when they leave their homes.

Six prisons in Victoria were placed into total lockdown on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive at one of the crowded facilities. Neighoring New South Wales state reported 16 new cases on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US striving to become India's 'first choice' in defence solutions: senior Pentagon official

The US is striving to become Indias first choice in defense solutions, a top Pentagon official has said, noting that Americas defense sales to the country have grown exponentially over the last 10 years, from nil to over USD 20 billion this...

There should be a mechanism for urgent mentioning of cases like Rajasthan Speaker's plea: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC.

There should be a mechanism for urgent mentioning of cases like Rajasthan Speakers plea Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC....

SC asks Kapil Sibal to raise the issue of urgent listing of Rajasthan Speaker's plea before the apex court registry.

SC asks Kapil Sibal to raise the issue of urgent listing of Rajasthan Speakers plea before the apex court registry....

Contempt proceedings: SC issues notices to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, AG

The Supreme Court Wednesday issued notices to Attorney General K K Venugopal and advocate Prashant Bhushan on the contempt proceedings it has initiated against the activist-lawyer for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020