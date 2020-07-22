Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter says it's cracking down on QAnon conspiracy theory

Twitter said it would crack down on accounts and content related to QAnon, the far-right US conspiracy theory popular among supporters of President Donald Trump. Twitter's move follows in the footsteps of Facebook, which in May also removed several groups, accounts and pages against QAnon.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 22-07-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:47 IST
Twitter says it's cracking down on QAnon conspiracy theory
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter said it would crack down on accounts and content related to QAnon, the far-right US conspiracy theory popular among supporters of President Donald Trump. The measures include banning accounts associated with QAnon content, as well as blocking URLs associated with it from being shared on the platform. Twitter also said that it would stop highlighting and recommending tweets associated with QAnon.

"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm," the company said in a tweet. Accounts that are "engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension" will be suspended permanently, according to Twitter.

The QAnon conspiracy theory is centered on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the "deep state" and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. For more than two years, followers have pored over tangled clues purportedly posted online by a high-ranking government official known only as "Q." The conspiracy theory emerged in a dark corner of the internet but has been creeping into the mainstream political arena. Trump has retweeted QAnon-promoting accounts and its followers flock to his rallies wearing clothes and hats with QAnon symbols and slogans. Twitter's move follows in the footsteps of Facebook, which in May also removed several groups, accounts, and pages against QAnon.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US striving to become India's 'first choice' in defence solutions: senior Pentagon official

The US is striving to become Indias first choice in defense solutions, a top Pentagon official has said, noting that Americas defense sales to the country have grown exponentially over the last 10 years, from nil to over USD 20 billion this...

There should be a mechanism for urgent mentioning of cases like Rajasthan Speaker's plea: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC.

There should be a mechanism for urgent mentioning of cases like Rajasthan Speakers plea Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC....

SC asks Kapil Sibal to raise the issue of urgent listing of Rajasthan Speaker's plea before the apex court registry.

SC asks Kapil Sibal to raise the issue of urgent listing of Rajasthan Speakers plea before the apex court registry....

Contempt proceedings: SC issues notices to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, AG

The Supreme Court Wednesday issued notices to Attorney General K K Venugopal and advocate Prashant Bhushan on the contempt proceedings it has initiated against the activist-lawyer for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020