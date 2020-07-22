Left Menu
Development News Edition

US striving to become India's 'first choice' in defence solutions: senior Pentagon official

A potential selection of any of these platforms would enhance India's military capabilities, increase US-India military interoperability, and protect shared security interests in the Indo-Pacific region, the state department said. Since 2015, the United States also authorised India over USD 3 billion in defence articles via the Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) processes, which licenses the export of the defence equipment, services, and related manufacturing technologies controlled under the 21 categories of the US Munitions List (USML).

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 12:24 IST
US striving to become India's 'first choice' in defence solutions: senior Pentagon official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The US is striving to become India's "first choice" in defense solutions, a top Pentagon official has said, noting that America's defense sales to the country have grown "exponentially" over the last 10 years, from nil to over USD 20 billion this year. "Promoting acquisition and sustainment initiatives with key international partners like India remains a top priority of mine," Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen M Lord said on Tuesday.

"US Defence sales to India has grown exponentially over the last 10 years, and we're striving to become India's first choice in defense solutions," he said at the 'India Ideas Summit' organized by the US-India Business Council (US-IBC). US-India defense cooperation has made great strides in the last two years. "This cooperation has led to closer relationships across our two governments, and it has also increased stability in the Indo Pacific region," Lord said. His remarks came hours after US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper highlighted the "increased" military cooperation with India and called it "one of the most important defense relationships of the 21st century." Meanwhile, in a fact sheet, the Political-Military Affairs Bureau State Department said that defense trade with India has increased from near zero in 2008 to over USD 20 billion in 2020.

These sales support thousands of jobs in both countries and help ensure the health of both countries' defense industrial bases. Some of the recent and significant prior-defense sales include MH-60R Seahawk helicopters (USD 2.8 billion), Apache helicopters (USD 796 million), and the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure (USD 189 million).

India was the first non-treaty partner to be offered Missile Technology Control Regime Category-1 Unmanned Aerial System -- the Sea Guardian UAS manufactured by General Atomics, the State Department said, adding that it continues to support advocacy for the Lockheed Martin F-21 and Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-15EX Eagle as part of India's future fighter aircraft acquisitions. A potential selection of any of these platforms would enhance India's military capabilities, increase US-India military interoperability, and protect shared security interests in the Indo-Pacific region, the state department said.

Since 2015, the United States also authorized India over USD 3 billion in defense articles via the Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) processes, which licenses the export of the defense equipment, services, and related manufacturing technologies controlled under the 21 categories of the US Munitions List (USML). The top DCS categories to India during this period were military electronics (USML category XI); fire control, laser, imaging, and guidance equipment (category XII); and aircraft and related articles.

In 2016, the US designated India as a Major Defense Partner. Commensurate with this designation, in 2018, India was elevated to Strategic Trade Authorisation Tier 1 status, which allows India to receive license-free access to a wide range of military and dual-use technologies regulated by the Department of Commerce, the State Department said.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US striving to become India's 'first choice' in defence solutions: senior Pentagon official

The US is striving to become Indias first choice in defense solutions, a top Pentagon official has said, noting that Americas defense sales to the country have grown exponentially over the last 10 years, from nil to over USD 20 billion this...

There should be a mechanism for urgent mentioning of cases like Rajasthan Speaker's plea: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC.

There should be a mechanism for urgent mentioning of cases like Rajasthan Speakers plea Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC....

SC asks Kapil Sibal to raise the issue of urgent listing of Rajasthan Speaker's plea before the apex court registry.

SC asks Kapil Sibal to raise the issue of urgent listing of Rajasthan Speakers plea before the apex court registry....

Contempt proceedings: SC issues notices to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, AG

The Supreme Court Wednesday issued notices to Attorney General K K Venugopal and advocate Prashant Bhushan on the contempt proceedings it has initiated against the activist-lawyer for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020