UKPNP condemns abduction and killing of PoK resident in Islamabad

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has strongly condemned the abduction and killing of a resident from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in Islamabad and demanded that culprits be brought to justice. According to reports, the body of Fazal Hussain, a resident of Rarbun in PoK, who was kidnapped from Rawalpindi three days ago, was recovered from Islamabad forest.

In a press statement issued by UKPNP Central Spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, Fazal Hussain used to work at Serena Hotel in Rawalpindi. He left his residence three days ago and was abducted then. Despite three days of searching and lodging an FIR, no trace was found. Hussain's body was later recovered from a jungle in Islamabad. "Due to lack of interest of the police, the youth was killed. The vehicle in which he went out of the house has not been recovered yet and the reason for the abduction has not been ascertained," said Nasir Aziz, who hails from PoK and is based in Switzerland.

He further said that this is not the first incident as many Kashmiris have been killed across Pakistan including Islamabad in the past. In 2013, Arif Shahid, Chairman of All Parties National Alliance (APNA), was assassinated in the garrison city of Rawalpindi but no action has been taken against culprits to date.

"Many questions are being raised about kidnappings and murders. The person working in Serena Hotel was not a wealthy person," said Nasir Aziz. He added, "There is so much animosity towards him, who kidnapped him and why he was abducted and killed. It is not known yet. The abduction was reported to the police timely but police, as usual, did not show any interest and did not try to find him."

Nasir Aziz questioned, "How long will Kashmiris continue to killed like this?" "How pitiful that Kashmiris are being kidnapped, abducted and extra-judicially killed across Pakistan including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, but not a single murderer has been arrested yet," he said.

Nasir Aziz said it is the prime responsibility of Islamabad to protect the life and liberty of Kashmiris who are living under its occupation. "It must take action against those who are involved in extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris and families of victims must be compensated," he further said.