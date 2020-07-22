Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bodies of young Afghans who died seeking asylum brought home

The bodies of five Afghans who died when their boat crowded with migrants capsized in stormy weather in a lake in eastern Turkey last month were returned home to Afghanistan on Wednesday. He could not say how many had fled to Turkey. Mawladad, who like many Afghans uses only one name, was at Kabul airport to take the body of his 15-year old son.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:20 IST
Bodies of young Afghans who died seeking asylum brought home
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The bodies of five Afghans who died when their boat crowded with migrants capsized in stormy weather in a lake in eastern Turkey last month were returned home to Afghanistan on Wednesday. The five were among 29 Afghans whose bodies have been recovered after their boat sank in Lake Van, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Gran Hewad. The lake, largest in eastern Turkey, lies close to the border with Iran.

The other migrants were mostly from Pakistan and Iran, according to the Turkish authorities. Hashmatullah Noor was at the Kabul airport shortly before dawn to collect the bodies of his 19-year-old niece and nephew. He lost 10 relatives, all of them under 22 years old, in the tragedy. He bemoaned the sorry state of Afghanistan, ravaged by a war that has driven so many young people to flee.

"There are no jobs, only war. Our young people have no choice but to leave," Noor said. "They go in hopes of getting somewhere to find a job and sometimes they die trying." The boat was reported missing in stormy weather on June 27. Turkish authorities estimated it was carrying between 55 and 60 migrants when it went down. Turkish authorities believe smugglers to transport migrants across Lake Van to avoid several police and military checkpoints on the traditional transit routes used to traffic migrants crossing into Turkey from Iran. Turkey, which hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, is the main crossing point for migrants trying to reach Europe.

Turkish authorities have detained five people in connection with the tragedy and have removed a local administrator from office. Afghan Ministry of Repatriation and Refugees' media advisor Abdul Basit Ansari said that 35,000 Afghans applied for asylum in the European Union last year. He could not say how many had fled to Turkey.

Mawladad, who like many Afghans uses only one name, was at Kabul airport to take the body of his 15-year old son. He said the last time he saw him was on May 27 when they said goodbye. "I sent him, I had no other choice but to send him because all we have here is war and unemployment," Mawladad said. He planned to bury the teen in his home district of Jalrez in Afghanistan's central Wardak province.

In December of last year, a boat carrying migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan sank in Lake Van. Seven people died and 64 were rescued in that incident. According to the European border guard agency Frontex, almost 9,300 migrants tried to illegally enter Europe in the first six months of 2020, which is 73 percent more than in the same period in 2019. Of those, 17 percent were Afghans.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Wikileaks lawyer Garzon to represent Maduro associate in US extradition case

Former Spanish judge Baltasar Garzons law firm said on Tuesday it will represent a detained Venezuelan businessman close to President Nicolas Maduro whom the United States is seeking to extradite from Cape Verde on corruption charges.Alex S...

L&T Q1 net profit falls 68 pc to Rs 537 cr amid COVID-19

Larsen Toubro LT on Wednesday posted 68.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 536.88 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to COVID-19 and resultant lockdowns. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 1,6...

Wikileaks lawyer Garzon to represent Maduro associate in US extradition case

Former Spanish judge Baltazar Garzons law firm said on Tuesday it will represent a detained Venezuelan businessman close to President Nicolas Maduro whom the United States is seeking to extradite from Cape Verde on corruption charges. Alex ...

Centre using ED, CBI to target Congress government in Rajasthan: State Transport Minister

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of using Enforcement Directorate ED and Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to target Congress government in Rajasthan. Khachariyawas said a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020