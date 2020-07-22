Left Menu
Global COVID-19 count touches 15 million

The worldwide number of confirmed coronavirus cases has touched 15 million, Johns Hopkins University dashboard shows.

ANI | Maryland | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:33 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The worldwide number of confirmed coronavirus cases has touched 15 million, Johns Hopkins University dashboard shows. More than 617,254 people have died globally due to the infection, according to the data compiled by the university.

Though the virus is believed to have emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the United States is the worst-hit country from COVID-19, which was declared as a pandemic by the WHO on March 11. At least 142,073 people have died in the US from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest tally.

There are at least 3,902,233 cases of the disease in the country. The US has the highest number of cases in the world. The second worst-hit country is Brazil, which has reported 2,159,654 cases. The country's death toll stands at 81,487.

The countries around the world including the US, India, Denmark and Italy have started the process of lifting the lockdown by easing restrictions despite the number of cases continues to rise. (ANI)

