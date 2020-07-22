Brazil president still tests positive for virus

Brazil's government says President Jair Bolsonaro is still testing positive for the coronavirus following his July 7 announcement. The positive test Tuesday came after a follow-up check on July 15. The government says he remains in good health.

The World Health Organisation says the median time from onset to clinical recovery for mild cases is approximately two weeks. The government say Bolsonaro will keep holding videoconferences instead of face-to-face meetings. He had to cancel a trip to northeastern Brazil. At least four members of Bolsonaro's Cabinet have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Bolsonaro repeatedly dismissed the disease as a “little flu” and often mingled in crowds, sometimes without wearing a mask. He is treating his COVID-19 with the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, although it has not been proven effective against the virus and can be dangerous for some people. Brazil's government says the country has recorded more than 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 81,000 deaths. That's second only to the United States in both categories, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.