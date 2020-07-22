Pak PM Imran Khan discusses COVID-19 situation with Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina

Left Menu
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called on his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday during which the two leaders discussed the steps taken by their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, officials said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-07-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:37 IST
Prime Minister Imran Khan Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called on his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday during which the two leaders discussed the steps taken by their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, officials said. Khan also extended condolences on the loss of lives due to COVID-19 in Bangladesh, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

Bangladesh has so far recorded 2,11,000 coronavirus cases and 2,709 deaths. Pakistan has recorded a nationwide tally of 2,67,428 infections and 5,677 fatalities due to the deadly virus. During the 15-minute telephonic conversation, Khan commended the measures taken by the Bangladeshi leadership to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the statement said.

The two leaders exchanged views on their respective steps to deal with the myriad challenges posed by COVID-19. Khan apprised Hasina of his government's measures to save lives and livelihoods, it said. The prime minister also talked about his Global Initiative on Debt Relief for developing countries. He extended commiserations on the material and human losses due to recent flooding in Bangladesh and prayed for early recovery of the people affected by the natural calamity.

Khan underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to closer ties with fraternal Bangladesh and highlighted the significance of regular bilateral contacts and people to people exchanges. "Pakistan is committed to deepening relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sovereign equality," he said.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Khan underlined the importance of Islamabad and Dhaka for enhancing regional cooperation for sustainable peace and prosperity. He also stressed on a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the statement said.

