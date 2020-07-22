Left Menu
India is rising US defence, security partner in Indo-Pacific: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday said that India is a rising US defence and security partner in the Indo-Pacific and has the opportunity to attract manufacturing supply chains away from China in sectors like telecom and healthcare.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:09 IST
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo speaking at the India Ideas Summit on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Washington DC [USA], July 22: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday said that India is a rising US defence and security partner in the Indo-Pacific and has the opportunity to attract manufacturing supply chains away from China in sectors like telecom and healthcare. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the next G7 Summit where there will be a discussion for advancing international prosperity network.

"We've invited Prime Minister Modi to the next G7 Summit, where we will advance the international prosperity network," Pompeo said at India Ideas Summit. Speaking at a session 'Leading in Times of Crisis: Perspectives on US-India Cooperation' attended by US Senator Mark Warner, he said it is important for the two democracies to work together.

"We're the oldest and most prosperous democracies in the world, and It's important that democracies like ours work together. India is a rising US defense and security partner in the Indo-Pacific," he said. He said India has earned the trust of many nations around the world, including the United States.

"India has the opportunity to attract manufacturing supply chains away from China in sectors like telecom and healthcare. India has earned the trust of many nations around the world, including the United States," he said. Pompeo said India needs to encourage an environment that is more open to increasing trade and investment.

"I know that's possible because India and US share the spirit of hard work and entrepreneurship and I am confident that our partnership is only getting stronger," he said. Pompeo said the US is working with India for the Blue Dot Network, an initiative to promote high quality, transparent, infrastructure development.

"This initiative is crucial to adopt as free markets are the best way to lift people out of poverty," he said. (ANI)

