African Development Bank approves 5 bln rand loan to South Africa -SABC

African Development Bank approves 5 bln rand loan to South Africa -SABCReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:02 IST
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a 5 billion rand ($304 million) loan to the South African government to help mitigate the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, state broadcaster SABC reported on Wednesday.
An AfDB spokesman was not immediately able to confirm the SABC report. ($1 = 16.4588 rand)
