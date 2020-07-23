Fire breaks out near Belgium's Liege Airport terminal
A fire broke out on late Wednesday (local time) near the Liege Airport terminal in Belgium, Xinhua news agency reported citing the local media. According to the newspaper Sudpresse, the fire broke out at around 10 pm (local time) and firefighters managed to contain the fire at around 11 pm.
No planes were affected and the personnel was safe, but all flights have been suspended until further notice, Sudpresse reported. Liege Airport is the largest in Belgium in terms of freight and one of the most important in continental Europe.
In December 2018, Chinese multinational conglomerate Alibaba Group signed a memorandum of understanding with the Belgian federal government and the Walloon district government at Liege Airport, marking the first entry of Ali Group's World Electronic Trading Platform (eWTP) into European markets. The World Health Organisation chose the airport as a hub of distribution for medical supplies for Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)
