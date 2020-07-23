PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Brussels to warn time is running out for Brexit deal
Ireland adds 15 low-risk European countries to travel 'green list'

Former Wirecard CEO rearrested and accused of long-running fraud

The EU is expected to warn that only several weeks remain to hammer out a trade deal with the UK if it is to be legally operational by the end of the year, after the latest round of talks failed to make tangible progress. Britons travelling to Ireland will continue to be subject to a 14-day self-isolation period after the UK mainland was excluded from the country's latest travel "green list".

Former Wirecard AG chief executive Markus Braun has been accused by Munich prosecutors of committing a multiyear fraud and arrested for a second time following the June collapse of the German payments group. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)