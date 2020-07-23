Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brands urged to stop sourcing from China's Xinjiang over forced labour fears

By Amber Milne LONDON, July 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Major retailers must stop sourcing from China's Xinjiang region due to the "grave risk of forced labour", a coalition of civil society groups said on Thursday, amid mounting global pressure on Beijing over its treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority. More than 180 organisations urged brands from Adidas to Amazon to end sourcing of cotton and clothing from the region and cut ties with any suppliers in China that benefit from the forced labour of the ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim groups.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 09:32 IST
Brands urged to stop sourcing from China's Xinjiang over forced labour fears
Image Credit: Image Credit : PxHere

By Amber Milne LONDON, July 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Major retailers must stop sourcing from China's Xinjiang region due to the "grave risk of forced labor", a coalition of civil society groups said on Thursday, amid mounting global pressure on Beijing over its treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority.

More than 180 organizations urged brands from Adidas to Amazon to end sourcing of cotton and clothing from the region and cut ties with any suppliers in China that benefit from the forced labor of the ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim groups. United Nations experts estimate that at least a million Uighurs and other Muslims are held in detention centers in Xinjiang. China has denied mistreatment and said the camps offer vocational training and help to fight terrorism and extremism.

The United States this month hit senior Chinese officials with sanctions over alleged rights abuses against the Uighurs, and Britain and France have recently condemned their treatment. While most fashion brands do not source from factories in Xinjiang, many of their supply chains are likely to be tainted by cotton picked by Uighurs that are exported across China and used by other suppliers, the rights groups said in a letter.

More than 80% of China's cotton comes from northwestern Xinjiang, which is home to about 11 million Uighurs. "Brands and retailers recognize there is a massive problem in the region, and that their supply chains are exposed to a grave risk of forced labor," said Scott Nova, head of the U.S.-based Worker Rights Consortium (WRC), which signed the letter.

"We are cautiously optimistic that there will be commitments (from brands to pull out of Xinjiang) in the future," he added. The Chinese embassies in London and Washington did not respond to requests for comment about the campaigners' letter.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the United States earlier this month said the accusation of forced labor in Xinjiang was "both false and malicious". RETAILERS RESPOND

The Thomson Reuters Foundation sent emailed questions to more than 30 leading global retailers about their supply chains in China and the origins of the cotton they sourced. Almost all of the brands did not respond directly to the questions, but most said they had anti-forced labor policies and required their suppliers to comply with a code of conduct.

Only one retailer - U.S.-based Costco - declined to comment. All the companies that responded - including Gap, Patagonia, and Zara-owner Inditex - said they did not source from factories in Xinjiang, but the majority could not confirm that their supply chain was free of cotton picked from the region.

Japanese retailer Muji said it used cotton from Xinjiang but that independent auditor had found "no evidence of accusations of forced labor... at their mills". U.S.-based PVH - the owner of brands from Calvin Klein to Tommy Hilfiger - said it would cut ties with any factories or mills that produce fabric or use cotton from Xinjiang within a year.

"The only way brands can ensure they are not profiting from exploitation is by exiting the region and ending relationships with suppliers propping up this Chinese government system," said Jasmine O'Connor, chief executive of Anti-Slavery International. Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global non-profit aiming to improve conditions in the garment sector, said in March it would no longer license so-called Better Cotton from Xinjiang.

Companies such as IKEA and H&M, who use BCI to source cotton, have previously said they backed the decision to suspend licensing in the region and would no longer source from there. Amid the growing international pressure on China, the U.S. government this month in a rare move said it blocked an $800,000 shipment of hair extensions from a Xinjiang-based business on suspicions that the goods were made with forced labor.

A New York Times investigation last week found some Chinese companies making face masks to protect against the coronavirus for both domestic and export markets had used Uighur labor.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

5 Best Smart Home Essential Devices for 2020 and Beyond

Back in the days when the internet and technology were not so common, upgrading homes meant revamping a house with fixtures, lightings, furniture, and cabinets. Today, the term smart home is used in a very different perspective. With the in...

Pandemic Basketball begins, with some comforts of home

Michael Baiamonte was not at Walt Disney World. The public address announcer for the Miami Heat wasnt in the building for the teams season-restart scrimmage debut. His voice was.The sound of him bellowing one of his signature phrases stand...

Australia reports highest coronavirus deaths in 3 months, infections climb

Australia reported its highest daily number of coronavirus-related deaths in three months on Thursday as new infections continued to climb in its second most populous state. Victoria state said it had confirmed another 403 infections, while...

Green Card waitlist for Indian is more than 195 years: US senator

The backlog for an Indian national to get permanent residency or Green Card is more than 195 years, a top Republican senator has said, urging his Senate colleagues to come out with a legislative resolution to address this problem. A Green C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020