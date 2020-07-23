Left Menu
Development News Edition

SFT organises protest in Dharamshala to mark CCP's founding anniversary

Students for Free Tibet (SFT) - India organised a protest on the occassion of the 99th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

ANI | Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:19 IST
SFT organises protest in Dharamshala to mark CCP's founding anniversary
SFT organised protest to mark 99th founding anniversary of CCP. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Students for Free Tibet (SFT) - India organised a protest on the occassion of the 99th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). SFT Director, Rinzin said "Today we are here to protest against the Chinese Communist Party, specially the government itself, because 23rd of July marks the 99th anniversary of CPC Communist Party of China."

"Usually this is a day of celebration for the Chinese but as a Tibetan this is a sad moment for us because the very foundation of CPC is based on bloodshed and dictatorship that's why we are here to protest. We did a banner action, we unfurled 30/50 feet banner which reads "Down with China, Tibet Independence India's security and Free Tibet now" and we are here to request the Government of India to specifically raise the issue of Tibet. We also urge the Government of India to reject One China policy," added Rinzin. Tenzin Lobsang, SFT activist said: "We are here to unfurl banner action and we want to tell China and we are going to knock you out on 99 and we will not let you score 100. We are not going to give up till our last breath and this is the message for the whole world."

The People's Republic of China (PRC) claims that Tibet is an integral part of China. The Tibetan Government-in-Exile maintains that Tibet is an independent state under unlawful occupation. In 1950, the newly established Communist regime in China invaded Tibet, which was rich in natural resources and had a strategically important border with India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

AP Explains: Hagia Sophia's history of conflict and faith

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to join hundreds of worshippers Friday for the first Muslim prayers at the Hagia Sophia in 86 years, after a controversial high court ruling paved the way for the landmark monument to be t...

Greece: Firefighters race to stop blaze during lull in wind

Firefighters and water-dropping aircraft were fighting a blaze for a second day in southern Greece on Thursday that forced evacuations and a night-long battle to save seaside homes. The Fire Service said the blaze outside the southern city ...

Corteva Agriscience appoints Rahoul Sawani as MD of South Asia unit

Global agri company Corteva Agriscience on Thursday announced the appointment of Rahoul Sawani as managing director for its South Asia commercial unit. Sawani will take over from Dr K V Subbarao, who will relocate to Johannesburg, South Afr...

British PM Johnson seeks to revive strained relations with Scotland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to play down tensions with Scotland during a visit on Thursday, saying the COVID-19 crisis has shown the collective power of the United Kingdom.The ties that bind the kingdoms constituent parts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020