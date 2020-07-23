24 Taliban terrorists killed in clashes with security forces in Kandahar

Left Menu
At least 24 Taliban terrorists were killed in clashes with security forces in Shah Wali Kot district of Kandahar on Wednesday night, Tolo News reported citing district's police.

ANI | Kandahar | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:54 IST
Afghanistan flag. Image Credit: ANI

At least 24 Taliban terrorists were killed in clashes with security forces in Shah Wali Kot district of Kandahar on Wednesday night, Tolo News reported citing district's police. The police said, "most of the Taliban casualties were due to an airstrike" that supported Afghan forces.

Meanwhile, at least six Taliban local commanders were killed in an airstrike in Adraksan district of Herat province, local officials said. However, the residents of Adraksan claim that at least eight civilians were also killed and nearly 20 others were wounded in the airstrike attack, which they say targeted a wedding party.

Acting Defence Minister Asadullah Khalid has said the Taliban terrorists were killed in Herat airstrike and "we will share evidence--including footage--with the media."

