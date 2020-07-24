Watchdog to review conduct of federal agents in Portland, DC

Watchdog to review conduct of federal agents in Portland, DCPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 00:36 IST
The Justice Department inspector general said Thursday that it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, DC
The investigation follows requests from members of Congress and will examine questions of use of force, training, and whether Justice Department rules were followed.
