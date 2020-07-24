Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gli the cat can stay even as Istanbul's Hagia Sophia changes

That cat will be there, and all cats are welcome to our mosques," he said. That's bound to be welcome news to Umut Bahceci, a tour guide who started an Instagram account for Gli four years ago and now has more than 48,000 followers.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 24-07-2020 01:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 01:25 IST
Gli the cat can stay even as Istanbul's Hagia Sophia changes
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

With thousands of Instagram followers and even a former U.S. president as a fan, Gli the cat is almost as famous as her home, Istanbul's ancient Hagia Sophia. But with the decision to turn the museum into a mosque, Turks have been wondering whether Gli will have to move out -- with the question cropping up daily on local news outlets and social media.

The grey cat with shining green, crossed eyes, has become a favorite with visitors, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, who was filmed stroking her during a trip in 2009. Authorities have made clear Hagia Sophia can remain as her home.

Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan, told Reuters that Gli, as well as all other cats in the area, would stay where they were. "That cat has become very famous, and there are others who haven't become that famous yet. That cat will be there, and all cats are welcome to our mosques," he said.

That's bound to be welcome news to Umut Bahceci, a tour guide who started an Instagram account for Gli four years ago and now has more than 48,000 followers. The account is filled with photos of the cat, some tagged by the tourists who meet her. "I started noticing Gli every time I went (to Hagia Sophia) because Gli was posing for people like a model," she told Reuters. "I get messages such as, 'Gli, we will come to Istanbul to see you.' This is truly a very nice feeling,"

Hagia Sophia was a Christian Byzantine cathedral for 900 years before it was seized by Ottoman conquerors and served as a mosque until 1934. A court ruled this month that the building's conversion to a museum then was unlawful. Erdogan immediately declared the building a mosque once more, with the first prayers to be held this Friday.

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

'Bait and switch': New Mexico Democrats distrust Trump's 'surge' against crime

Even as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she would accept U.S. President Donald Trumps plan to send a surge of federal agents to fight violent crime in Democratic-led cities, Albuquerque, New Mexicos Tim Keller has rejected the deployment ...

Croatia parliament approves new centre-right government

The Croatian parliament approved on Thursday the new centre-right cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic whose Croatian Democratic Union HDZ had won the most parliamentary seats in the general election held on July 5.Plenkovics new ...

Disney postpones 'Mulan' indefinitely, delays 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' films by a year

Walt Disney Co postponed the debut of its movie Mulan indefinitely, the company said on Thursday, dealing a new blow to theater operators who were counting on the live-action epic to help attract audiences during a pandemic. Mulan was sched...

Preliminary analysis of data from downed Ukraine jet is done -Canada

An international team examining the black boxes from a Ukrainian jet accidentally shot down by Iran has completed preliminary analysis of the data in France, Canadas Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.The work in Paris is finished...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020