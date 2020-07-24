Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two U.S. fighter jets near Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace -pilot

Video posted by the agency showed a single jet from the window of the plane and comments from a passenger who had blood on his face. The Iranian plane, belonging to Mahan Air, was heading from Tehran to Beirut and landed safely in Beirut, an airport source told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 04:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 04:12 IST
Two U.S. fighter jets near Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace -pilot

Two U.S. fighter jets came close to an Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace, causing the pilot to change altitude quickly to avoid collision and injuring several passengers, the official IRIB news agency reported on Thursday.

The incident is likely to ramp up tensions between longtime foes Iran and the United States. The agency initially said a single Israeli jet had come near the plane but later quoted the pilot as saying there were two jets that identified themselves as American.

The pilot of the passenger plane contacted the jet pilots to warn them to keep a safe distance and they identified themselves as American, IRIB reported. Video posted by the agency showed a single jet from the window of the plane and comments from a passenger who had blood on his face.

The Iranian plane, belonging to Mahan Air, was heading from Tehran to Beirut and landed safely in Beirut, an airport source told Reuters. An Israeli military spokesman had no immediate comment and there was no immediate comment from the U.S. military.

The incident is being investigated and Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the necessary legal and political action would be taken, according to the Foreign Ministry website. Israel and the United States have long accused Mahan Air of ferrying weapons for Iranian-linked guerrillas in Syria and elsewhere.

The United States imposed sanctions on Mahan Air in 2011, saying it provided financial and other support to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards. Tensions have spiked between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers and reimposed sanctions that have battered Iran's economy.

One passenger quoted in the IRIB report described how his head had hit the roof of the plane during the change in altitude and video showed an elderly passenger sprawled on the floor. All of the passengers left the plane, some with minor injuries, the head of the Beirut airport told Reuters.

The plane arrived back in Tehran in the early hours of Friday morning, the Fars news agency reported.

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump cancels Jacksonville portion of GOP convention

US President Donald Trump has announced to cancel the Jacksonville portion of the GOP convention where he would have formally accepted the presidential nomination of the Republican party for the November elections. Trump, at a White House n...

Strong-finishing pitchers lead Cards, Pirates into opener

Pitchers who finished strong last season will make the Opening Day starts when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Jack Flaherty 11-8, 2.75 ERA in 2019 was the Cardinals clear choice to launch the season at Busch ...

Costa Rica to reopen two airports to tourists

Costa Rica will reopen two of its airports on Aug. 1 to tourists from the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada, the government said on Thursday, even as it reported the highest daily number of coronavirus infections to date. Touris...

Rangers face Rockies in debut for Globe Life Field

The official opening of Globe Life Field was expected to be packed with fans at the start of a 162-game season that spanned six months. Instead, a truncated 2020 campaign will break in the new home for the Texas Rangers. Things will be much...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020