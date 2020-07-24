Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's disregard for international water laws lead to worsening of ties with countries in South China Sea

China's fearless disregard for international water laws has finally severed its ties with neighbouring countries in the South China Sea.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2020 07:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 07:46 IST
China's disregard for international water laws lead to worsening of ties with countries in South China Sea
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

China's fearless disregard for international water laws has finally severed its ties with neighbouring countries in the South China Sea. Recently, the Philippines publicly called on China to comply with the 2016 arbitral ruling which had ruled that China has no "historic rights over the waters of the South China Sea".

"Compliance in good faith with the award would be consistent with the obligations of the Philippines and China under international law, including UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) to which both parties are signatories," Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. was quoted as saying in a statement, according to a report in the GMA News. Similarly, Indonesia has finally decided to conduct exercises in the vicinity of the Riau Islands, the Foreign Brief reported.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo rejected China's claims of having "historical rights" in the South China Sea. He also urged Beijing to respect the 2016 ruling by the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands ruled that China has no "historic rights" over the waters of the South China Sea.

In its ruling, it also said that China has interfered with traditional Philippine fishing rights at Scarborough Shoal, even as Beijing claimed historic rights to the waters under the nine-dash line, which the tribunal said is contrary to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) that determines which countries can claim economic exploitation rights, based on geographic features. According to an article in The Diplomat by Rahul Mishra, a senior lecturer at the Asia-Europe Institute, University of Malaya, Pompeo's statement supporting the Philippines and highlighting the salience of international laws surprises all as the US itself is not a signatory to the 1982 UNCLOS agreement.

Mishra said that Pompeo and Locsin's remarks are the same as that of the "emerging collective voice of key Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries". "With the renewed US support to the Philippines on the South China Sea dispute, it is clear that China's South China Sea gambit is likely to face more challenges in times to come. Its persistently aggressive policy is unlikely to yield any tactical or strategic outcomes. However, Beijing would still try to play its age-old 'divide and rule' policy with the South-East Asian countries, offering sweet deals to some while fiercely countering those who stand up to it," Mishra said.

"How far China succeeds in such attempts would be largely shaped by the quality and extent of reassurance the United States and its friends and allies provide to the region in keeping the flock together," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Kaikōura Aquatic Centre and Scout Hall to benefit from $1.47m investment

The Kaikura Aquatic Centre and Scout Hall will benefit from a 1.47 million Government investment, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced in Kaikura today.Kaikura is a region still recovering from the N...

Troops to help Australia state in virus tracing

The premier of Australias COVID-19 hot spot, Victoria state, says the military will be used to bolster contact-tracing efforts. Premier Daniel Andrews said Friday that if someone who is a newly diagnosed coronavirus case does not answer aft...

Haryana keen to attract foreign firms: DyCM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that if big companies plan to set up units in India, Haryana should be their main base.Chautala told a press conference here, People are taking away their plants from China. I...

Māori landowners to be better supported with changes to Whenua law

Mori landowners will be better supported to resolve disputes and build papakinga housing on their whenua with targeted changes to Te Ture Whenua Mori Act now becoming law. The changes to the Te Ture Whenua Mori Act represent a major step fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020