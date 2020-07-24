Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tropical Storm Hanna forms; Gonzalo strength remains steady

Tropical Storm Hanna was the earliest eighth Atlantic named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Harvey in 2005. Hanna was located 385 miles (620 kilometers) east, southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, according to the 10 p.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 24-07-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 10:48 IST
Tropical Storm Hanna forms; Gonzalo strength remains steady
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A gulf depression strengthened into a tropical storm late Thursday, triggering watches and warnings along the southern coast of the continental United States. Tropical Storm Hanna was the earliest eighth Atlantic named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Harvey in 2005.

Hanna was located 385 miles (620 kilometers) east, southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, according to the 10 p.m. CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The formation of Hanna came as Tropical Storm Gonzalo continued to move across the Atlantic about 730 miles (1,170 km) east of the southern Windward Islands. Forecasters said Gonzalo had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph).

A U.S. National Hurricane Center advisory said the storm was heading west at 14 mph (22 kph). Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center. The Hurricane Center said that those in the Windward Islands should monitor the storm as it is expected to approach the islands late Friday and Saturday.

As some strengthening is forecast, there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane, but the storm is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea. A hurricane watch has been issued for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Tobago and Grenada.

When Gonzalo strengthened into a named storm Wednesday, it became the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. The previous record was held by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, and Fay also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Asia shares slip after worst S&P 500 loss in nearly 4 weeks

Worsening China-U.S. friction, worries over aid to Americans and U.S. businesses and a stumble on Wall Street combined to push shares in Asia lower on Friday. Shares fell in Hong Kong, Sydney and Shanghai. Tokyos markets were closed for a n...

Shopkeepers boycott Chinese rakhis in Ludhiana

Showing their solidarity with the rest of the country, shopkeepers in Ludhiana have refrained from buying or selling Chinese rakhis this Raksha Bandhan. This comes after 20 Indian army jawans were killed by Chinese troops in a face-of in La...

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 24 PTI The Mahindra Group, a multi- billion conglomerate on Friday here virtually launched Mahindra University MU, which will focus on offering a world-class, futuristic education in the country. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mah...

BJP leader Advani records statement via video link before CBI court hearing Babri mosque demolition case.

BJP leader Advani records statement via video link before CBI court hearing Babri mosque demolition case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020