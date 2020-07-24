Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siberian heatwave: Wildfires rage in Arctic, sea ice melts

The UN weather agency warned on Friday that average temperatures in Siberia were 10 degrees Celsius (18 Fahrenheit) above average last month, a spate of exceptional heat that has fanned devastating fires in the Arctic Circle and contributed to a rapid depletion in ice sea off Russia's Arctic coast.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:07 IST
Siberian heatwave: Wildfires rage in Arctic, sea ice melts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The UN weather agency warned on Friday that average temperatures in Siberia were 10 degrees Celsius (18 Fahrenheit) above average last month, a spate of exceptional heat that has fanned devastating fires in the Arctic Circle and contributed to a rapid depletion in ice sea off Russia's Arctic coast. "The Arctic is heating more than twice as fast as the global average, impacting local populations and ecosystems and with global repercussions," World Meteorological Organisation Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement Friday.

He noted that Earth's poles influence weather conditions far away, where hundreds of millions of people live. WMO previously cited a reading of 38 Celsius in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk on June 20, which the agency has been seeking to verify as a possible record-high temperature in the Arctic Circle. It comes as fires have swept through the region, with satellite imagery showing the breadth of the area surface.

The agency says the extended heat is linked to a large "blocking pressure system" and northward swing of the jet stream that has injected warm air into the region. But WMO also pointed to a recent study by top climate scientists who found that such a rise in heat would have been nearly impossible without human-caused climate change. WMO said information collected by the US National Snow and Ice Data Centre and the US National Ice Center showed the Siberian heatwave had "accelerated the ice retreat along the Arctic Russian coast, in particular since late June, leading to very low sea ice extent in the Laptev and Barents Seas."

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 19-year-old woman ends life over family's weak financial condition

A 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradeshs Noida ended her life allegedly over not being able to take care of her financially weak family, police said on Friday. The girls body was found hanging from a hook on the ceiling of her rented accomm...

Motor racing-F1 scraps American races due to virus, adds European trio

Formula One scrapped all four of this seasons races in the Americas due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday and added three European rounds, including old favourites Imola and the Nuerburgring, to the calendar.While previously scheduled gran...

Rajasthan Guv acting on behest of central government: Kapil Sibal

The Congress on Friday attacked Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra for not calling an assembly session by accusing him of abdicating his constitutional obligation and acting on the behest of the central government. The party also questione...

Adams rips Gase, GM Douglas

Disgruntled safety Jamal Adams demanded a trade and revealed to the New York Daily News the level of disdain he holds for his head coach and general manager with the New York Jets. I dont feel like hes the right leader for this organization...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020