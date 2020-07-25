Left Menu
Hurricane warning issued as Hanna approaches Texas coast

Forecasters said Hanna could bring 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain and coastal swells that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Hanna broke the record as the earliest eighth Atlantic named storm, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 25-07-2020 04:14 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 04:14 IST
Hurricane warning issued as Hanna approaches Texas coast

Forecasters issued a hurricane warning for parts of the Texas coast as Tropical Storm Hanna threatened to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds, all while another tropical storm approached the Caribbean. Hanna was centered about 195 miles (350 kilometers) east of Corpus Christi, Texas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 4 p.m. CDT advisory. The storm had maximum sustained winds around 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving west at 10 mph (17 kph).

Hanna was forecast to make landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening. A hurricane warning is in effect for Baffin Bay to Mesquite Bay, a span that includes Corpus Christi. A storm surge waring is in effect for Baffin Bay to Sargent. A tropical storm warning is in effect from the mouth of the Rio Grande River to Baffin Bay and from Mesquite Bay to San Luis Pass. Forecasters said Hanna could bring 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain and coastal swells that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hanna broke the record as the earliest eighth Atlantic named storm, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Harvey on Aug. 3, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted. Tropical Storm Gonzalo was also the earliest Atlantic named storm for its place in the alphabet. The previous record was held by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005. So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storm for their alphabetic order.

Gonzalo was moving at 18 mph (30 kph) while its maximum sustained winds weakened to 40 mph (65 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center's Friday evening update. It was centered about 390 miles (625 kilometers) east of the southern Windward Islands. Officials said that those in the Windward Islands should monitor the storm as it is expected to approach the islands Saturday. Some strengthening was possible but the storm is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tobago and Grenada and its dependencies. A tropical storm warning is in effect for several places, including St. Lucia, Tobago and Grenada. Forecasters said Gonzalo could bring 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) of rain..

