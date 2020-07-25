Odd News Roundup: Man parades down Oxford Street wearing nothing but mask and more

Odd News Roundup: Man parades down Oxford Street wearing nothing but mask and moreDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 10:25 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Man parades down Oxford Street wearing nothing but mask
A man strolled down central London's most popular shopping street on Friday with only a mask to cover his nudity, leaving passersby astounded, amused and shocked. As the man walked nonchalantly along Oxford Street, naked except for the light blue face mask over his groin, some took pictures on their phones while others simply stared.