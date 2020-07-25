Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia backs US in declaring China claims in South China Sea 'illegal'

In a move that would infuriate China, Australia on Saturday backed the United States in declaring Beijing territorial claims in the South China Sea to be illegal.

ANI | New York | Updated: 25-07-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 13:48 IST
Australia backs US in declaring China claims in South China Sea 'illegal'
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

In a move that would infuriate China, Australia on Saturday backed the United States in declaring Beijing territorial claims in the South China Sea to be illegal. In a letter to the United Nations, Australia's permanent mission rejected the Chinese Communist Party's claim to disputed islands in the crucial trading waters, calling them "inconsistent" with international law, ABC News reported.

"The Australian government rejects any claims by China that are inconsistent with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in particular, maritime claims that do not adhere to its rules on baselines, maritime zones and classification of features," the document states. "There is no legal basis for China to draw straight baselines connecting the outermost points of maritime features or 'island groups' in the South China Sea, including around the 'Four Sha' or 'continental' or 'outlying' archipelagos," it added.

The South China Sea is grouped into three archipelagos. China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its sovereign territory and it has aggressively asserted its stake in recent years. This comes weeks after the United States officially dismissed China's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea and termed Beijing's campaign of bullying to control them as "completely unlawful."

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on July 13 issued a statement on the US position on Maritime claims in the South China Sea, saying that the Chinese government has no legal grounds to unilaterally impose its will on the region. Washington announced that it is aligning the US position on the Chinese government's claims in the South China sea with the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal's decision. (ANI)

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Mylab to scale up production of COVID-19 testing kits with funding from DBT

Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions has scaled up its development and production of COVID-19 testing kit with the help of strategic funding by the Department of Biotechnology, an official statement said on Saturday. Currently, Mylab has a ...

Adam Levine debuts shaved head in 'Nobody's Love'

American singer Adam Levine is bald once again. According to Page Six, the 41-year-old Maroon 5 frontman debuted his new look in the bands new Nobodys Love music video, which was released on Thursday night local time.This is not Levines fir...

Netflix buys Ryan Reynolds starrer action-adventure movie

After teaming with American actor Ryan Reynolds on the hit 6 Underground, the streaming service Netflix is buying an untitled action-adventure film that is set to star Reynolds and be directed by Night at the Museums Shawn Levy. According t...

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby boy

Singer Ciara and her husband, American football player Russell Wilson, have welcomed their second child together. The couple became parents to a son named Win Harrison Wilson on Thursday. The 34-year-old Grammy winner posted a video from th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020