Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swimming pools and gyms reopen in England

She told the BBC that funding pools actually saves money because of the impact they have on social cohesion, crime prevention, education attainment and health benefits.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-07-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 15:57 IST
Swimming pools and gyms reopen in England
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Swimming pools and gyms in England are reopening for the first time since the UK went into lockdown as public health officials extol the benefits of exercise in fighting COVID-19. The government has announced a fresh attack on obesity as part of the move, hoping that a fitter nation might be able to minimize the impact of future waves of the virus.

But Jane Nickerson, chief executive of Swim England, says that there had been financial pressure on pools even before the pandemic and that without government support many won't open this year - or ever. She told the BBC that funding pools actually saves money because of the impact they have on social cohesion, crime prevention, education attainment, and health benefits. Learning to swim is also a life skill.

"One of our biggest, biggest fears is that there will be a lost generation of children this year who don't learn to swim," she said.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Brumbies beat Force to take control of Super Rugby AU

The ACT Brumbies seized control of Super Rugby AU with a clinical 24-0 win over the Western Force on Saturday for a third successive victory that propelled them to the top of the table. Tom Wright, Irae Simone, Will Miller, and Connal McIne...

Then and Now: Murals of serpent deity in Nepal

When Dhana Chitrakar learned to draw sketches of the serpent deity, he was 14 years old. Snake goddess murals were in high demand back then in Nepal. He is 62 now and says he struggles with sales now due to various factors. The sales do not...

Judges panel rules out possibility of physical hearing in SC for time being

A committee of seven Supreme Court judges has apprised the bar leaders of its decision to not open the apex court for physical hearings for the time being and would meet them again after two weeks to reconsider the issue. The apex court, si...

RBI signs document for extending USD 400 million currency swap facility to Sri Lanka

Reserve Bank of India on Saturday signed necessary documents for extending a USD 400 million currency swap facility to Central Bank of Sri Lanka. This currency swap arrangement will remain available until November 2022, according to a state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020