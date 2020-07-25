Left Menu
Development News Edition

US agency vows steps to address COVID-19 inequalities

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 25-07-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 20:43 IST
US agency vows steps to address COVID-19 inequalities
“You have to be very careful that you don't do it in such a way that you're defining a whole class of people as 'COVID carriers.'” said Dr Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association. Image Credit: Image: Twitter (@WHOAFRO)

If Black, Hispanic and Native Americans are hospitalised and killed by the coronavirus at far higher rates than others, shouldn't the government count them as high risk for serious illness? That seemingly simple question has been mulled by federal health officials for months. And so far the answer is no. But federal public health officials have released a new strategy that vows to improve data collection and take steps to address stark inequalities in how the disease is affecting Americans. Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stress that the disproportionately high impact on certain minority groups is not driven by genetics. Rather, it's social conditions that make people of colour more likely to be exposed to the virus and — if they catch it — more likely to get seriously ill.

"To just name racial and ethnic groups without contextualising what contributes to the risk has the potential to be stigmatising and victimising," said the CDC's Leandris Liburd, who two months ago was named chief health equity officer in the agency's coronavirus response. Outside experts agreed that there's a lot of potential downside to labelling certain racial and ethnic groups as high risk.

"You have to be very careful that you don't do it in such a way that you're defining a whole class of people as 'COVID carriers.'" said Dr Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association. COVID-19's unequal impact has been striking: — American Indians and Native Alaskans are hospitalized at rates more than five times that of white people. The hospitalisation rate for Black and Hispanic Americans is more than four times higher than for whites, according to CDC data through mid-July.

Detailed tracking through mid-May suggested Black people accounted for 25% of US deaths as of that time, even though they are about 13% of the US population. About 24% of deaths were Hispanics, who account for about 18.5% of the population. And 35% were white people, who are 60% of the population.

Other researchers have pointed out problems for minorities as they try access coronavirus tests or health care. But while sometimes highlighting the disproportionate toll the virus has had on certain racial and ethnic groups, the CDC is being careful not to categorize them as high risk or meriting higher priority for certain health services.

Indeed, in May, the CDC took down guidelines it had posted that said minorities without symptoms should be among those prioritized for coronavirus testing. Government officials later said the posting had been a mistake. Last month, the CDC revised its list of which Americans are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, adding pregnant women and people with certain underlying conditions. Race and ethnicity were left out.

On Friday, the CDC issued a racial equity strategy document vowing better data collection on how the virus is impacting minorities. It also calls for improvements in testing, contact tracing, and safely quarantining, isolating and treating minorities at risk. The agency also said it will take steps to diversify the public health workforce responding to the epidemic. The agency did not immediately provide details about any added funding for this work.

But it's more than has been done by the agency in the past, some health experts said.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed in small plane crash in western Germany

Three people were killed Saturday when an ultralight aircraft crashed into a multi-family home in western Germany, police said. North Rhine-Westphalia police said the aircraft crashed into the roof of the house in the town of Wesel, sparkin...

Punjab Police issues alert on phishing attack linked to COVID-19

The Punjab Police on Saturday cautioned against a phishing attack wherein fake messages assuring Rs 2,000 as COVID-19 relief package from the government are being sent to people with an aim to steal their data. The warning was issued by ...

Delhi COVID tally mounts to over 1.29 lakh; death count 3,806, new facility opened

Delhi recorded 1,142 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the citys caseload to over 1.29 lakh, while the death toll surged to 3,80, authorities said. Meanwhile, Heath Minister Satyendar Jain said the daily positivity rate of Delhi was about...

Punjab CM hails Canada's move of not recognising 'Referendum 2020'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday welcomed Canadas decision not to recognise the results of Referendum 2020 being organised by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice SFJ. Referendum 2020 is a campaign by the SFJ for a sep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020