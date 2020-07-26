Number of cases worldwide tops 16 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 16 million. According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. leads the count with 4.1 million, followed by 2.3 million in Brazil and 1.3 million in India.

The U.S. also has the highest number of deaths with 146,460, followed by 86,449 in Brazil and 45,823 in the U.K. In the U.S., New York state leads with 32,608 deaths.