Number of cases worldwide tops 16 million

Number of cases worldwide tops 16 millionPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 11:55 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 16 million. According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. leads the count with 4.1 million, followed by 2.3 million in Brazil and 1.3 million in India.
The U.S. also has the highest number of deaths with 146,460, followed by 86,449 in Brazil and 45,823 in the U.K. In the U.S., New York state leads with 32,608 deaths.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Johns Hopkins University
- India
- UK
- New York
ALSO READ
Wife of Brazil's Bolsonaro, and her two daughters, negative for coronavirus
Dawood Ibrahim aide arrested in Delhi with Brazilian pistol worth Rs 22 lakh
Over 39,000 new COVID19 cases confirmed in Brazil over 24-hours
US, Chinese ambassadors spar on Twitter in Brazil
Brazil sees 631 new coronavirus deaths, approaches 2 million cases