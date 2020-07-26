Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata consular official briefs Queen on COVID-19 repatriation

Queen Elizabeth II heard at length from a Kolkata-based Indian consular officer at a British Deputy High Commission about the close collaboration between the UK and India during the repatriation efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-07-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 13:46 IST
Kolkata consular official briefs Queen on COVID-19 repatriation

Queen Elizabeth II heard at length from a Kolkata-based Indian consular officer at a British Deputy High Commission about the close collaboration between the UK and India during the repatriation efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Sanjibita Tariang, who works at the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, narrated her experience on Friday of helping stranded British travellers get home during India's lockdown. She described how the “UK in India” team rose to “unprecedented” challenges posed by COVID-19 and helped repatriate stranded British citizens back to the UK through collaborative working between Indian and British authorities.

“Organising the repatriation flights was a huge and complex operation involving thorough planning and coordination. We also had to obtain movement permissions during a nationwide lockdown — the main challenge was to organise transport from remote places like Meghalaya and Manipur for a journey spanning 32 hours,” said Tariang, Regional Consular Development Officer at British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata. “I used my local networks and Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Nepali language skills to organise a safe journey for some of the most vulnerable and elderly British nationals. It was with the support of the Indian authorities and great teamwork across the UKinIndia network that we could successfully organise this operation,” she said.

As an example of some of the complexities involved in the repatriation operation, Tariang recalled arranging a bus all the way from Shillong to Kolkata, requesting assistance from police officers to help passengers cross borders and getting hotels to open their restaurants for dinner and packing breakfast for long journeys — all so passengers could catch their flight in the nick of time. The UK repatriated nearly 18,000 travellers from India on 66 charter flights, from 11 Indian cities, between April and June. During the interaction last week, the Queen spoke to the staff who worked on that major logistical operation and also heard about the work the UK government is doing internationally to develop a vaccine. “The India repatriation effort was the biggest globally for the UK. I am delighted that Her Majesty had the opportunity to hear from Sanjibita, one of our excellent consular officers, about the huge amount of work and excellent UK-India collaboration that went into making it happen,” said Sir Philip Barton, UK High Commissioner to India.

“Beyond the repatriation effort, the UK and India are working together to combat the effects of COVID-19. A vaccine — developed in the UK and manufactured in India, benefitting the whole world — is the ultimate goal,” he said. The engagement took place during a virtual unveiling of a new portrait of the Queen. The artwork, painted by artist Miriam Escofet, will be on display in the refurbished reception of the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the British High Commission in New Delhi said.

During the virtual engagement, the Queen is said to have praised UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) staff members for their work in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

No mention of floor test in Raj govt proposal to Guv: Sources

There is no mention of a floor test in the Rajasthan government proposal to the governor asking him to start Assembly session from July 31, said sources on Sunday. Rajasthan governments proposal to the Governor asks to start Assembly Sessio...

Angels' Ohtani set for 2020 pitching debut vs. A's

Two days after making Major League Baseball history simply by trotting out to second base, right-hander Shohei Ohtani will return to the pitchers mound for the first time in almost two years when he leads the Los Angeles Angels against the ...

Britain moved on Spain after data showed jump in coronavirus cases, says Raab

Britain acted swiftly to impose a quarantine on travellers returning from Spain after seeing data on Friday recording a large jump in coronavirus cases, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.Asked by Sky News why the decision was tak...

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Researchers reviewed the role of smoking and vaping that may play in the cerebrovascular and neurological dysfunction of those who contract the COVID-19 virus. The study led by Cucullo and TTUHSC graduate research assistant Sabrina Rahman A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020