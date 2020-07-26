UK foreign secretary defends quarantine measures

Britain's foreign secretary defended the government's decision to immediately impose COVID-19 quarantine measures on UK travelers returning from Spain, saying it just wasn't possible to give them more notice. Dominic Raab told Sky News that vague advice would have created more uncertainty. He said that the government must be able to take quick action to fight the virus.

The quick decision threw the plans of thousands into chaos — many of whom were startled to see such a decision imposed so quickly. Zeta Hill is among them. The teacher from Essex in southeast England had been on holiday in Mallorca for 12 days and is due to fly back on Tuesday.

She said that while she knew she was taking a risk, the Balearic islands haven't been as badly affected as other parts of Spain. She said that she and her husband “have been well behaved and followed the rules, but then you look at people crowding the beaches in the U.K. a few weeks back and being really unsafe and there will have been no consequences for them.”