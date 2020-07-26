Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's migration intake to fall by over 2 lakh due to COVID-19; Indians affected

While the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Australian economy are still evolving, migration, which is a key driver of the economy, has been hit following the travel bans, border closures imposed earlier this year since the contagion began. The Australian Economic and Fiscal Update report, released on Thursday by the treasury department, said that the Net Overseas Migration (NOM) is significantly affected by the international travel restrictions and constraints on the ability of applications to meet visa application requirements.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-07-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 16:05 IST
Australia's migration intake to fall by over 2 lakh due to COVID-19; Indians affected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's migration intake will drop significantly to 31,000 in 2020-21 from 232,000 in 2018-19 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, impacting thousands of Indians planning to emigrate to this country. While the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Australian economy are still evolving, migration, which is a key driver of the economy, has been hit following the travel bans, border closures imposed earlier this year since the contagion began.

The Australian Economic and Fiscal Update report, released on Thursday by the treasury department, said that the Net Overseas Migration (NOM) is significantly affected by the international travel restrictions and constraints on the ability of applications to meet visa application requirements. "The NOM is assumed to fall from 232,000 in 2018-19 to be 154,000 in 2019-20 and 31,000 in 2020-21," it said.

The Indian community in Australia is comprised of nearly seven lakh people. India is one of the top sources of skilled immigrants to Australia. Approximately 90,000 students are studying in Australian universities.

The report further said that the international borders were expected to reopen in Januray next year, but a two-week quarantine period would remain in place for arrivals to Australia. "Future migration levels remain highly uncertain, due to the path of the pandemic and the nature and duration of measures taken to contain its spread at home and abroad.

"The government implemented international travel bans in March 2020. This prevented all arrivals on visitor and temporary migration visas and prevented Australian citizens and permanent residents from departing Australia," the document read. According to the treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, no decision was taken yet on when Australia's travel ban will be lifted.

"In terms of the borders, the assumptions are… to very gradually start to come back that the quarantine is applied, that you start bringing in some international students…," he was quoted as saying by AAP news agency. "Of course, the environment with respect to coronavirus is very fluid. So decisions haven't been taken about the start dates for that. These are treasury's forecasts and as you can understand, it's a very dynamic environment," he said.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 16 million people and killed more than 644,000 across the world. In Australia, the COVID-19 has infected over 13,900 people and killed 155 others.

The COVID-19, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has also battered the world economy with the International Monetary Fund saying that the global economy is bound to suffer a "severe recession"..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

UK travellers criticise Spanish quarantine; Britain defends move

British tourists reacted with dismay on Sunday at their governments abrupt decision to impose a two-week coronavirus quarantine on travellers returning from Spain, but the government stood by it, saying it would make no apologies. The measu...

UP Governor inaugurates educational channel 'Swayam Prabha'

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday inaugurated an educational channel Swayam Prabha online. The channel will make digital content available to students three times in 24 hours at 4 pm, 12 pm and 8 am.Patel took part in the Fou...

MMCH woman pharmacy staff member tests positive for COVID-19, 50 put on quarantine

Fifty staff members of the Malabar Medical College Hospital at nearby Ulleyeri have been put on mandatory quarantine after a pregnant woman working in the pharmacy department tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The woman, who is eight m...

101-yr-old Pakistani prisoner seeks early release from jail over age-related ailments

A 101-year-old murder convict in Pakistan has sought an early release from jail citing several age-related ailments, a media report said on Sunday. Mehndi Khan was 86 when a murder case was registered against him, The Express Tribune report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020