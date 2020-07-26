Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds of firefighters battle central Portugal blaze

"There were houses hit by the flames," Belo Costa said, adding it was still too early to say how long it would take to bring the fire under control. "People were evacuated but most have already returned to their homes." The fires are small compared with a massive fire that hit the region in June 2017, killing 66 people and injuring more than 250. European Union data shows that Portugal is one of the bloc's worst-hit countries by fires every year.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 26-07-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 16:48 IST
Hundreds of firefighters battle central Portugal blaze

More than 700 firefighters on Sunday battled a wildfire sweeping across a part of central Portugal, with strong winds complicating efforts to tackle the blaze. The wildfire has been raging in the municipality of Oleiros since Saturday afternoon but it has now spread to two neighbouring municipalities and has already forced the precautionary evacuation of several people.

A 21-year-old firefighter died in a road accident on Saturday evening while fighting the fire and six others were injured. "I would like to send a word of solidarity, encouragement and thanks to the firefighters ... for the work they do for Portugal and for all of us," Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in a statement.

Luis Belo Costa, commander from the Castelo Branco district, where the affected municipalities are located, told a news conference on Sunday morning that several houses were at risk as the fire raged near isolated villages. "There were houses hit by the flames," Belo Costa said, adding it was still too early to say how long it would take to bring the fire under control.

"People were evacuated but most have already returned to their homes." The fires are small compared with a massive fire that hit the region in June 2017, killing 66 people and injuring more than 250.

European Union data shows that Portugal is one of the bloc's worst-hit countries by fires every year. One of the root causes of its frequent wildfires is that parts of the country's interior are deserted as people have left to live in cities or abroad, and the job of clearing trees and bushes is ignored, creating a fire risk.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

UK travellers criticise Spanish quarantine; Britain defends move

British tourists reacted with dismay on Sunday at their governments abrupt decision to impose a two-week coronavirus quarantine on travellers returning from Spain, but the government stood by it, saying it would make no apologies. The measu...

UP Governor inaugurates educational channel 'Swayam Prabha'

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday inaugurated an educational channel Swayam Prabha online. The channel will make digital content available to students three times in 24 hours at 4 pm, 12 pm and 8 am.Patel took part in the Fou...

MMCH woman pharmacy staff member tests positive for COVID-19, 50 put on quarantine

Fifty staff members of the Malabar Medical College Hospital at nearby Ulleyeri have been put on mandatory quarantine after a pregnant woman working in the pharmacy department tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The woman, who is eight m...

101-yr-old Pakistani prisoner seeks early release from jail over age-related ailments

A 101-year-old murder convict in Pakistan has sought an early release from jail citing several age-related ailments, a media report said on Sunday. Mehndi Khan was 86 when a murder case was registered against him, The Express Tribune report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020