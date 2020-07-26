51 trucks exported from India to Bangladesh
A total of 51 Tata Ace trucks have been exported from Bareilly to Bangladesh (Benapole) via train, informed Union Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet on Sunday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 22:18 IST
A total of 51 Tata Ace trucks have been exported from Bareilly to Bangladesh (Benapole) via train, informed Union Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet on Sunday. "From Bareilly to Bangladesh! 51 trucks exported from India to Bangladesh via Indian Railways. Railways is at the forefront to promote exports," the tweet read.
Petrapole-Benapole Integrated Check Post accounts for nearly a third of India-Bangladesh bilateral trade (USD 8.7 billion). It is fully functional on both sides since this month after COVID related issues early on. (ANI)
