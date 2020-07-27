Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope urges support for elderly during pandemic

In many places, the elderly are not permitted visits from loved ones and are restricted to periodic phone calls and video chats, or at most a wave through a window.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 27-07-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 00:50 IST
Pope urges support for elderly during pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis led pilgrims gathered in St Peter's Square for the weekly Sunday blessing in a round of applause for elderly people suffering from loneliness during the pandemic. Francis, on the feast day for Jesus's maternal grandparents Saints Anne and Joachim, urged the faithful to consider every elderly person his or her own grandparent.

''Don't leave them alone,'' he implored, urging the faithful to reach out with a phone call, video chat, or a visit where possible under distancing rules to impede the virus' spread. ''I would like to invite young people to make a gesture of tenderness toward the elderly, especially those who are alone, at home and in residences, those who for many months have not seen loved ones,'' the pope said.

''Send them a hug,'' the pope said. ''They are your roots.'' The elderly have been especially vulnerable to the new coronavirus, and outbreaks in nursing homes have proven particularly deadly. In many places, the elderly are not permitted visits from loved ones and are restricted to periodic phone calls and video chats, or at most a wave through a window.

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Tigers edge Reds on Cron's late homer

C.J. Cron belted a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, and the visiting Detroit Tigers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Sunday to take two of three in their opening series. For the second straight day, the Tigers broke...

Oakland protesters set fire to courthouse, smash windows

A protest through the streets of downtown Oakland, California, in support of racial justice and police reform turned violent when a small group of demonstrators wearing helmets and goggles and carrying large signs that doubled as shields se...

Ramirez goes deep twice as Indians beat Royals

Jose Ramirez hit two homers and drove in four runs on Sunday afternoon, powering the Cleveland Indians to a 9-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals and a series win over the American League Central rival. After being held to a total of four...

Torres fuels Yankees' 3-2 win over Nationals

Gleyber Torres chased Patrick Corbin with a solo homer in the seventh inning and then delivered a tiebreaking RBI single off Sean Doolittle in the eighth as the visiting New York Yankees beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 Sunday afternoon to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020